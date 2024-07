videoDetails

PM Modi addresses Rajya Sabha on Motion of Thanks to Presiden

| Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 03:00 PM IST

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responding to the discussion on the motion of thanks brought on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha. During this, he is also responding to many allegations made by the opposition. Earlier yesterday, he had fiercely cornered the opposition party Congress in the Lok Sabha.