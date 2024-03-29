Advertisement
PM Modi And Bill Gates Discuss India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
During a conversation between PM Narendra Modi and Bill Gates, PM Modi reflects on India's COVID-19 vaccination campaign. He emphasizes the inclusive nature of the fight against the virus and his direct communication with the public to build confidence. PM Modi highlights the financial challenges of vaccine research and his personal commitment by receiving the vaccine publicly with his mother. Looking ahead, he expresses his government's intention to invest in healthcare research, including combating cervical cancer.

