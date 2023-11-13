trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687630
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi's statement on OBC voters

|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Election campaign for the assembly elections has started. PM Modi campaigned in Chhattisgarh and addressed the people. Rahul Gandhi also campaigned in Madhya Pradesh. During this, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi targeted each other regarding OBC voters.
Follow Us

All Videos

Big accident, 9 people died due to fire in apartment
Play Icon5:14
Big accident, 9 people died due to fire in apartment
Video: fireworks went off inside the cinema hall, there was a stampede
Play Icon1:43
Video: fireworks went off inside the cinema hall, there was a stampede
Britain: David Cameron appointed foreign secretary
Play Icon1:48
Britain: David Cameron appointed foreign secretary
World Cup 2023: Ahead Of Semi-Final With New Zealand, Records Broken By Indian Batters Yesterday
Play Icon2:11
World Cup 2023: Ahead Of Semi-Final With New Zealand, Records Broken By Indian Batters Yesterday
Odd Even Rule : Delhi Minister Gopal Rai makes huge statement on Odd-Even Rule
Play Icon1:52
Odd Even Rule : Delhi Minister Gopal Rai makes huge statement on Odd-Even Rule

Trending Videos

Big accident, 9 people died due to fire in apartment
play icon5:14
Big accident, 9 people died due to fire in apartment
Video: fireworks went off inside the cinema hall, there was a stampede
play icon1:43
Video: fireworks went off inside the cinema hall, there was a stampede
Britain: David Cameron appointed foreign secretary
play icon1:48
Britain: David Cameron appointed foreign secretary
World Cup 2023: Ahead Of Semi-Final With New Zealand, Records Broken By Indian Batters Yesterday
play icon2:11
World Cup 2023: Ahead Of Semi-Final With New Zealand, Records Broken By Indian Batters Yesterday
Odd Even Rule : Delhi Minister Gopal Rai makes huge statement on Odd-Even Rule
play icon1:52
Odd Even Rule : Delhi Minister Gopal Rai makes huge statement on Odd-Even Rule
Rahul Gandhi,Rahul Gandhi Vs PM Modi,PM Modi,Rahul Gandhi on Modi,Rahul Gandhi speech,rahul gandhi latest news,pm modi vs rahul gandhi,Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi,pm modi speech today,Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi,rahul gandhi vs bjp,rahul gandhi on bjp,Modi vs Rahul,OBC politics,obc voter,pm modi on obc voter,rahul gandhi on obc voter,mp election 2023,Chhattisgarh Election 2023,pm modi viral speech,