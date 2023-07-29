trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642088
PM Modi arrives at Bharat Mandapam to inaugurate ‘Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023’

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
PM Modi arrived at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan on July 29 to inaugurate ‘Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023’.Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM interacted with the students on occasion of the completion of three years of National Education Policy 2020. He also inspected the exhibition organized by children across the nation.

