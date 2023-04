videoDetails

PM Modi arrives at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Safari Look

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

PM Modi: PM Modi has reached Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Safari Look. PM Modi is visiting Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve today. Will celebrate 50 years of Project Tiger. Now Prime Minister Modi has reached Elephant Camp