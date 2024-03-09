NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Arunachal Visit: Prime Minister Modi's big attack on Congress

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh today under 'Mission North-East'. While addressing the rally in Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi said that when our governments had to build modern infrastructure on the border, these governments were incurring losses. Congress was playing with the security of the country by keeping our border villages underdeveloped. His rule pushed the country into the abyss.

All Videos

India China Tension: Sela Tunnel ready to compete with China
Play Icon05:14
India China Tension: Sela Tunnel ready to compete with China
TDP BJP Alliance update: Talks between BJP and TDP on seat sharing in Andhra Pradesh!
Play Icon00:43
TDP BJP Alliance update: Talks between BJP and TDP on seat sharing in Andhra Pradesh!
PM Modi Assam Visit: PM Modi LIVE from Jorhat
Play Icon09:32
PM Modi Assam Visit: PM Modi LIVE from Jorhat
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA releases helpline number and email ID to identify the suspect
Play Icon01:49
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA releases helpline number and email ID to identify the suspect
Kejriwal on Pm Modi Breaking: Kejriwal's big attack on Modi government
Play Icon01:38
Kejriwal on Pm Modi Breaking: Kejriwal's big attack on Modi government

Trending Videos

India China Tension: Sela Tunnel ready to compete with China
play icon5:14
India China Tension: Sela Tunnel ready to compete with China
TDP BJP Alliance update: Talks between BJP and TDP on seat sharing in Andhra Pradesh!
play icon0:43
TDP BJP Alliance update: Talks between BJP and TDP on seat sharing in Andhra Pradesh!
PM Modi Assam Visit: PM Modi LIVE from Jorhat
play icon9:32
PM Modi Assam Visit: PM Modi LIVE from Jorhat
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA releases helpline number and email ID to identify the suspect
play icon1:49
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA releases helpline number and email ID to identify the suspect
Kejriwal on Pm Modi Breaking: Kejriwal's big attack on Modi government
play icon1:38
Kejriwal on Pm Modi Breaking: Kejriwal's big attack on Modi government