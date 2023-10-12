trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674236
PM Modi At Adi Kailash Parvat: Modi arrived in Pithoragarh to visit Adi Kailash

Oct 12, 2023
PM Modi At Adi Kailash Parvat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of Uttarakhand. During this time, he has reached Adi Kailash mountain of Pithoragarh and is having darshan of Mahadev. See exclusive pictures. Also, let us tell you that he is also going to give a gift worth crores to Uttarakhand today.
