PM Modi At 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Temples Are Symbols Of Our Culture And Knowledge

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Mehsana, Gujarat, emphasized that temples are more than just places of worship; they are symbols of our culture and tradition, serving as centers of knowledge. His words highlight the significant role temples play in preserving and transmitting cultural heritage.

