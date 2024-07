videoDetails

PM Modi attacked Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

| Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 05:22 PM IST

Parliament Session 2024: As the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's statement on Hindus created a ruckus. On which Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that such statements should not be made as per the rules. Rahul Gandhi should apologize in the House for such a statement.