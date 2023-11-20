trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690331
PM Modi attacks CM Nitish Kumar during Rajasthan Rally

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 03:29 PM IST
PM Modi On Congress:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Rajasthan Visit. During the address, PM said that BJP government is going to be formed in Rajasthan. Along with this, Modi has also targeted Bihar CM Nitish. He said that Nitish has insulted Dalits. 
