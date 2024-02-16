trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722006
PM Modi attacks Congress during address in Haryana

Feb 16, 2024
PM Modi Haryana Speech: PM Modi addressed a public rally in Haryana's Rewari today. PM Modi attacked Congress and said they are conspiring against me. Further, he added history of Congress is full of scams. During his address, PM Modi made a huge claim over upcoming elections and said, 'NDA government has crossed 400'.

