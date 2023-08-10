trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647442
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Attacks Congress In Parliament Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the no-confidence motion moved against his government by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi over the Manipur violence. For the last two days, Parliament witnessed fiery discussions by leaders from the government and Opposition over the ethnic clashes in Manipur. On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his first speech in the House since he was restored as an MP, launched a scathing attack on the government, accusing it of "dividing" Manipur into two parts. He alleged that BJP's politics in the northeastern state had "murdered" India, drawing an uproar from several party members.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: 2 hours 13 minutes... No-confidence motion shattered!
play icon8:30
Baat Pate Ki: 2 hours 13 minutes... No-confidence motion shattered!
No Confidence Motion: What did PM Modi say on Manipur, the opposition ran away hiding their faces!
play icon9:50
No Confidence Motion: What did PM Modi say on Manipur, the opposition ran away hiding their faces!
No Confidence Motion: राहुल गांधी छोड़िए...! PM Modi ने तो Amit Shah का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया
play icon6:51
No Confidence Motion: राहुल गांधी छोड़िए...! PM Modi ने तो Amit Shah का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया
PM Modi Parliament Speech LIVE: People have repeatedly declared NO CONFIDENCE towards Congress
play icon8:35
PM Modi Parliament Speech LIVE: People have repeatedly declared NO CONFIDENCE towards Congress
PM Modi LIVE: 'North East is a piece of my heart'
play icon9:25
PM Modi LIVE: 'North East is a piece of my heart'

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: 2 hours 13 minutes... No-confidence motion shattered!
play icon8:30
Baat Pate Ki: 2 hours 13 minutes... No-confidence motion shattered!
No Confidence Motion: What did PM Modi say on Manipur, the opposition ran away hiding their faces!
play icon9:50
No Confidence Motion: What did PM Modi say on Manipur, the opposition ran away hiding their faces!
No Confidence Motion: राहुल गांधी छोड़िए...! PM Modi ने तो Amit Shah का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया
play icon6:51
No Confidence Motion: राहुल गांधी छोड़िए...! PM Modi ने तो Amit Shah का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया
PM Modi Parliament Speech LIVE: People have repeatedly declared NO CONFIDENCE towards Congress
play icon8:35
PM Modi Parliament Speech LIVE: People have repeatedly declared NO CONFIDENCE towards Congress
PM Modi LIVE: 'North East is a piece of my heart'
play icon9:25
PM Modi LIVE: 'North East is a piece of my heart'
PM Modi Attacks Congress In Parliament Live,Parliament,Congress,Parliament session,no confidence motion in parliament,Modi in Parliament,PM Modi in Parliament,PM Modi attacks Congress,Parliament News,rahul gandhi back in parliament,bjp vs congress in parliament,modi in parliament today live,parliament live today,pm modi in parliament today,Parliament building,Parliament monsoon session,BJP vs Congress,PM Modi parliament speech,modi ji speech in parliament today,