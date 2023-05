videoDetails

PM Modi attacks Congress over Election Manifesto, says, 'They have problem with Bajrangbali'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

Congress has released the manifesto regarding the Karnataka elections. Many questions are being raised regarding this manifesto. PM Modi also launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said, 'Congress has a problem with Bajrangbali'