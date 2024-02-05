trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718096
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi

Sonam|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to the motion of thanks on President Draupadi Murmu's address in Lok Sabha. In his speech, PM Modi PM Modi has made a significant announcement regarding the third term of the NDA government and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi attacked Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

All Videos

IND Vs ENG 2nd Test |
Play Icon2:7
IND Vs ENG 2nd Test | "Technology Got It Wrong" Ben Stokes On Zak Crawley's LBW | Kuldeep Yadav
'Indians Are Lazy...': Listen To The Nehru Speech That Modi Cited In Parliament
Play Icon0:43
'Indians Are Lazy...': Listen To The Nehru Speech That Modi Cited In Parliament
Badhir News: 10 Year Jail Term, 1 Crore Fine, Centre's New Anti-Cheating Bill
Play Icon2:54
Badhir News: 10 Year Jail Term, 1 Crore Fine, Centre's New Anti-Cheating Bill
PM narendra modi will deliver a speech today in the Parliament
Play Icon1:14
PM narendra modi will deliver a speech today in the Parliament
Junagadh Hate Speech: Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, Arrested Over Hate Speech
Play Icon1:46
Junagadh Hate Speech: Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, Arrested Over Hate Speech

Trending Videos

IND Vs ENG 2nd Test |
play icon2:7
IND Vs ENG 2nd Test | "Technology Got It Wrong" Ben Stokes On Zak Crawley's LBW | Kuldeep Yadav
'Indians Are Lazy...': Listen To The Nehru Speech That Modi Cited In Parliament
play icon0:43
'Indians Are Lazy...': Listen To The Nehru Speech That Modi Cited In Parliament
Badhir News: 10 Year Jail Term, 1 Crore Fine, Centre's New Anti-Cheating Bill
play icon2:54
Badhir News: 10 Year Jail Term, 1 Crore Fine, Centre's New Anti-Cheating Bill
PM narendra modi will deliver a speech today in the Parliament
play icon1:14
PM narendra modi will deliver a speech today in the Parliament
Junagadh Hate Speech: Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, Arrested Over Hate Speech
play icon1:46
Junagadh Hate Speech: Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, Arrested Over Hate Speech