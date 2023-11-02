trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683309
PM Modi attacks opposition during Chhattisgarh Rally

|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
BJP has intensified preparations for elections 2023. In this connection, the opposition and the parties are trying their best and holding rallies. Today the Prime Minister is on a tour of Chhattisgarh. During this, while addressing a public meeting in Kanker, he made a big attack on the opposition and said, 'They are not worried about the poor, they are worried that if the poor get a house, they will hail Modi'.
Hijab-clad Woman Shot By Paris Police After She Shouts ''Allah Hu Akbar
Play Icon1:33
Hijab-clad Woman Shot By Paris Police After She Shouts ''Allah Hu Akbar" At Metro Station
Arvind Kejriwal hits back on ED's Summon
Play Icon5:1
Arvind Kejriwal hits back on ED's Summon
Jet Airways' Properties Worth ₹538 Cr Impounded In Money Laundering Case
Play Icon1:25
Jet Airways' Properties Worth ₹538 Cr Impounded In Money Laundering Case
World Cup 2023: “We Dominated…” South African Fan Elated After SA Defeats NZ | Zee News English
Play Icon1:3
World Cup 2023: “We Dominated…” South African Fan Elated After SA Defeats NZ | Zee News English
Play Icon6:43
"Every Citizen Is Proud Of Your Victory…" PM Modi Lauds Athletes For Historic Asian Para Games

