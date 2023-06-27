NewsVideos
PM Modi attacks opposition unity,says, 'small clans are uniting for selfishness'

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Opposition Unity 2024: In Bihar's Patna, opposition parties unitedly held a meeting against PM Modi a few days ago. During this meeting, the opposition is planning a strategy against Prime Minister Modi for the year 2024. On this, PM Modi retorted and said, 'Small clans are uniting for selfishness'.

