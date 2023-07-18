trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636949
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi attacks over opposition meet in Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked the ongoing opposition meeting in Bengaluru and said that a staunch corrupt convention is going on in Bengaluru. Attacking the opposition parties including the Congress, he said that the opposition is putting many faces on one face. The opposition sells the poison of casteism.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
play icon5:18
“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
play icon1:16
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
play icon1:2
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport
play icon5:31
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport
UPA's name might be changed today, says sources
play icon0:37
UPA's name might be changed today, says sources
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
play icon5:18
“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
play icon1:16
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
play icon1:2
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport
play icon5:31
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport
UPA's name might be changed today, says sources
play icon0:37
UPA's name might be changed today, says sources
PM Modi news,PM Modi Live,PM Modi,pm modi latest speech,Congress,Rahul gandhi news,opposition meeting bangalore,opposition meeting patna,opposition meeting bengaluru,opposition meet in bengaluru,delhi ordinance,bengaluru opposition meeting,Opposition meeting,opposition party meeting,Opposition meet,Bengaluru,opposition bengaluru meeting,Zee News,Rahul Gandhi,Arvind Kejriwal,Election 2024,BJP,