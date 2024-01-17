trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710512
PM Modi Attends Suresh Gopi’s Daughter Wedding

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi graces the joyous union as he attends the wedding festivities of actor Suresh Gopi's daughter in the serene town of Guruvayur, Kerala. The Prime Minister's presence adds a touch of distinction to the celebration, emphasizing the cultural richness and harmonious blend of art and politics.

