trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702477
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pm Modi Ayodhya Visit: Preparations intensified for PM Modi's Ayodhya visit

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
Follow Us
Ayodhya Ram mandir: Preparations have intensified for PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya on December 30. The work of airport and railway station in Ayodhya is in the final stages. On December 30, PM will address a rally in Ayodhya. Let us tell you that PM will inaugurate the airport in Ayodhya on 30th December.

All Videos

Bajrang Punia Breaking: I have retired from wrestling, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Play Icon24:46
Bajrang Punia Breaking: I have retired from wrestling, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Taal Thok Ke: BJP did appeasement politics, says Prem Shukla
Play Icon7:40
Taal Thok Ke: BJP did appeasement politics, says Prem Shukla
Bajrang Punia Breaking: I will not take back Padmashree, says Bajrang Punia
Play Icon0:30
Bajrang Punia Breaking: I will not take back Padmashree, says Bajrang Punia
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar writes letter to Mallikarjun Kharge
Play Icon7:11
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar writes letter to Mallikarjun Kharge
Famous Hospital in Lucknow sealed
Play Icon4:19
Famous Hospital in Lucknow sealed

Trending Videos

Bajrang Punia Breaking: I have retired from wrestling, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
play icon24:46
Bajrang Punia Breaking: I have retired from wrestling, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Taal Thok Ke: BJP did appeasement politics, says Prem Shukla
play icon7:40
Taal Thok Ke: BJP did appeasement politics, says Prem Shukla
Bajrang Punia Breaking: I will not take back Padmashree, says Bajrang Punia
play icon0:30
Bajrang Punia Breaking: I will not take back Padmashree, says Bajrang Punia
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar writes letter to Mallikarjun Kharge
play icon7:11
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar writes letter to Mallikarjun Kharge
Famous Hospital in Lucknow sealed
play icon4:19
Famous Hospital in Lucknow sealed
pm modi ayodhya visit,Ram Mandir,shree ram international airport,Ramlala,Zee News,Breaking News,breaking news in hindi,Hindi News,PM Modi,PM Narendra Modi,pm modi in ayodhya,PM Modi speech,pm modi ayodhya,pm modi speech today,pm modi latest speech,pm modi speech latest,Narendra Modi,ayodhya pm modi,modi in ayodhya,Ayodhya,modi ayodhya,pm modi on ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,pm modi visit ayodhya,modi speech today,pm modi arrives in ayodhya,Modi,