PM Modi Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Acharya Srila Prabhupada at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a historic occasion as he attends the 150th anniversary celebration of Acharya Srila Prabhupada at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. The event commemorates the profound contributions of Acharya Srila Prabhupada, bringing together a momentous gathering to honor his legacy.

