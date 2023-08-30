trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655475
PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan !

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Rakshabandhan 2023 PM Modi: Today is the festival of Rakshabandhan and many sisters, girls and women have also reached to tie rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This picture is from the occasion of Raksha Bandhan when girls reached to tie rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from tying Rakhi, PM Modi is also talking to him.
