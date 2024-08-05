videoDetails

PM Modi Chairs Key Meeting Over Bangladesh Violence

Sonam | Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 09:34 PM IST

A big meeting has started at PM Modi's residence in India regarding the Bangladesh crisis. NSA Atej Doval, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar are present in this meeting. Let us tell you that Sheikh Hasina is present in India at this time and in the meantime the biggest challenge before India is what decision should be taken on Sheikh Hasina diplomatically. On the other hand, violence is continuously increasing in Bangladesh. A big problem seems to be emerging on infiltration, regarding which Amit Shah has already made it clear that infiltration will not be allowed.