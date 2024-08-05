Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2774340
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Chairs Key Meeting Over Bangladesh Violence

Sonam|Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 09:34 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A big meeting has started at PM Modi's residence in India regarding the Bangladesh crisis. NSA Atej Doval, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar are present in this meeting. Let us tell you that Sheikh Hasina is present in India at this time and in the meantime the biggest challenge before India is what decision should be taken on Sheikh Hasina diplomatically. On the other hand, violence is continuously increasing in Bangladesh. A big problem seems to be emerging on infiltration, regarding which Amit Shah has already made it clear that infiltration will not be allowed.

All Videos

ISI Rahat Rao killed in Canada
Play Icon04:29
ISI Rahat Rao killed in Canada
Know all about Bangladesh Controversy
Play Icon02:41
Know all about Bangladesh Controversy
Sheikh Haseena leaves Bangladesh
Play Icon05:03
Sheikh Haseena leaves Bangladesh
Protest turns violent in Britain
Play Icon02:40
Protest turns violent in Britain
What is Waqf Act?
Play Icon07:59
What is Waqf Act?

Trending Videos

ISI Rahat Rao killed in Canada
play icon4:29
ISI Rahat Rao killed in Canada
Know all about Bangladesh Controversy
play icon2:41
Know all about Bangladesh Controversy
Sheikh Haseena leaves Bangladesh
play icon5:3
Sheikh Haseena leaves Bangladesh
Protest turns violent in Britain
play icon2:40
Protest turns violent in Britain
What is Waqf Act?
play icon7:59
What is Waqf Act?