PM Modi comments of Interim Budget 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Modi government presented final budget for the second term. This budget has been presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. PM Modi addressed the same as soon as the budget was presented. During this, he has congratulated the Finance Minister and his team. Along with this, he has said that the focus will be on youth, farmers, women and the poor.

PM Modi Announces Income-Tax Remission Scheme Benefiting Middle Class in Union Interim Budget 2024
PM Modi Announces Income-Tax Remission Scheme Benefiting Middle Class in Union Interim Budget 2024
PM Modi Highlights Historic Capital Expenditure In Union Interim Budget 2024-25
PM Modi Highlights Historic Capital Expenditure In Union Interim Budget 2024-25
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Condemns Hemant Soren's Arrest, Alleges Political Vendetta by PM Modi and Amit Shah
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Condemns Hemant Soren's Arrest, Alleges Political Vendetta by PM Modi and Amit Shah
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Post-Budget Meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Post-Budget Meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Critiques Interim Budget 2024-25: Laments Lack of Substance and Concrete Solutions
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Critiques Interim Budget 2024-25: Laments Lack of Substance and Concrete Solutions

