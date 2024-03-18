NewsVideos
PM Modi Condemns Congress Divisive Politics In Shivamogga

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
During a rally in Shivamogga, Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stern message, condemning the Congress party for perpetuating divisive politics. He accused Congress of exploiting caste, community, religion, region, and language divisions for power gain, and warned against recent statements hinting at further division. PM Modi emphasized Karnataka's rejection of such tactics, urging unity over divisive agendas.

