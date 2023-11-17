trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689179
PM Modi condemns deaths in Israel Hamas War

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
PM Modi on Israel Hamas War: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. PM said that we have emphasized on dialogue and diplomacy. Strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. PM Modi also mentioned the humanitarian aid sent to the Palestinian people.
