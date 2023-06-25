NewsVideos
Prime Minister Modi given Egypt's highest Order of the Nayal honor

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 06:53 PM IST
PM Modi Egypt Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been given the highest honor of Egypt. PM Modi was awarded the Order of the Nile. Earlier, there was a meeting with PM Modi and Egyptian President Abdul Fatah Elassi. This is the first state visit by an Indian Prime Minister after 1997.

