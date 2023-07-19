trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637420
PM Modi explains strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election: Preparations of all the opposition parties have intensified regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Meanwhile, the opposition party meeting is going on in Bengaluru. Because of this, NDA also held a meeting yesterday. After this meeting, PM Modi appeared to be attacking the opposition. PM Modi has prepared the maths regarding 2024.
