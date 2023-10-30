trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681800
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi expresses grief over Andhra Pradesh train accident

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: A train accident has occurred in Vijayanagaram in Andhra Pradesh. There has been a collision between Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger and Visakhapatnam-Ragda passenger train. In this accident, 4 coaches derailed. After the accident, Railways has issued helpline numbers. Six people died and 18 people were reported injured in the incident. PM Modi has expressed grief over the train accident.
Follow Us

All Videos

India Beats England World Cup 2023:Shoaib Akhtar on India victory
play icon7:42
India Beats England World Cup 2023:Shoaib Akhtar on India victory
India Beats England World Cup 2023: 'Congratulations to India' says Shoaib akhtar
play icon10:28
India Beats England World Cup 2023: 'Congratulations to India' says Shoaib akhtar
India Beats England World Cup 2023: Akhtar's first reaction on India's victory
play icon9:33
India Beats England World Cup 2023: Akhtar's first reaction on India's victory
India Beats England World Cup 2023 Live Update: India's victory over England
play icon2:50
India Beats England World Cup 2023 Live Update: India's victory over England
Kerala Blasts News: 'Hamas' ends in Gaza...starts in India?
play icon41:59
Kerala Blasts News: 'Hamas' ends in Gaza...starts in India?

Trending Videos

India Beats England World Cup 2023:Shoaib Akhtar on India victory
play icon7:42
India Beats England World Cup 2023:Shoaib Akhtar on India victory
India Beats England World Cup 2023: 'Congratulations to India' says Shoaib akhtar
play icon10:28
India Beats England World Cup 2023: 'Congratulations to India' says Shoaib akhtar
India Beats England World Cup 2023: Akhtar's first reaction on India's victory
play icon9:33
India Beats England World Cup 2023: Akhtar's first reaction on India's victory
India Beats England World Cup 2023 Live Update: India's victory over England
play icon2:50
India Beats England World Cup 2023 Live Update: India's victory over England
Kerala Blasts News: 'Hamas' ends in Gaza...starts in India?
play icon41:59
Kerala Blasts News: 'Hamas' ends in Gaza...starts in India?
Andhra Pradesh train accident,andhra pradesh train derails,andhra pradesh train derail news,train accident,vishakhapatnam train,andhra pradesh train accident news,andhra pradesh train accident news live,andhra pradesh train derail live,train derails near vizianagaram,Breaking News,Top news,Hindi News,train accident news today,train accident news,andhra pradesh train accident update,Zee News,andhra pradesh derail train,andhra pradesh ki train accident,PM Modi,