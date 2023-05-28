NewsVideos
PM Modi felicitates workers who helped in building new Parliament building during inauguration

|Updated: May 28, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
PM Modi felicitates workers who helped in building new Parliament building during inauguration. He honours the construction workers with traditional shawls and handed over mementoes ahead of the inauguration of the New Parliament building.

