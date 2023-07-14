trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635134
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi mentioned Chandrayaan-3 in France

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 12:56 AM IST
Addressing the people of the Indian community in France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the mission Chandrayaan-3 to be launched on March 14. PM Modi said that India is in a time of change, its responsibility lies in the hands of the country's sisters and youth.
