PM Modi Full Speech: 'Cancel Culture' party, Modi describes Congress

Sonam|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Congress as a party which has been denying the good works of the government and the achievements of the country. He described Congress as a party with 'Cancel Culture'.

