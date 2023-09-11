trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660978
PM Modi gave a big statement after talks with Saudi Arabia!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
PM Modi-Saudi Prince Meeting: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Crown Prince has been given a guard of honor at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Let us tell you that in the G20 Summit, an agreement has been reached on the connectivity corridor connecting India to the Middle East and Europe. Its name is India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor. The special thing is that a large part of this connectivity corridor will pass through Saudi Arabia.
Modi-Saudi Prince 'plan' in G20 shocked China!
Modi-Saudi Prince 'plan' in G20 shocked China!
Another Win For India's Diplomacy, Pak's Ally Backs India's UNSC Permanent Membership
Another Win For India's Diplomacy, Pak's Ally Backs India's UNSC Permanent Membership
TDP workers stage protest against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in various districts | Andhra Pradesh
TDP workers stage protest against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in various districts | Andhra Pradesh
Tennis-Djokovic wins US Open for record equalling 24th Grand Slam
 Tennis-Djokovic wins US Open for record equalling 24th Grand Slam
Shashi Tharoor praised Modi, gave this big statement
Shashi Tharoor praised Modi, gave this big statement

