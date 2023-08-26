trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653946
PM Modi gets emotional at ISRO headquarters, salutes Chandrayaan-3 team

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
PM Modi on August 26 arrived at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru. He met ISRO Chief S Somanath and the team of scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. PM Modi saluted them for their efforts and sacrifices for the mission and got emotional during his speech.
