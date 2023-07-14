trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635175
PM Modi gets France's highest civilian award 'Legion of Honor'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 07:24 AM IST
PM Modi in France: Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this honour. Before PM Modi, many leaders of the world were honored with this honor.
Yamuna remains above danger mark; low-lying areas flooded
play icon5:52
 Yamuna remains above danger mark; low-lying areas flooded
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi mentioned Chandrayaan-3 in France
play icon8:54
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi mentioned Chandrayaan-3 in France
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi said – Tamil is the oldest language of the world
play icon9:22
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi said – Tamil is the oldest language of the world
DNA: Video analysis of floods in Delhi 'emerging', paper work done on drainage system exposed
play icon30:48
DNA: Video analysis of floods in Delhi 'emerging', paper work done on drainage system exposed
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi said – the credit goes to you for the strategic partnership between the two countries
play icon9:34
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi said – the credit goes to you for the strategic partnership between the two countries
