PM Modi gets special blessings of saints

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House on Sunday morning. Parliament has been inaugurated with Vedic mantras. PM Modi has also got special blessings of saints.

Badhir News: PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurates the new Parliament House
5:30
Badhir News: PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurates the new Parliament House
'Today whole world is worshiping PM Modi and people of India', says BJP MP
1:18
'Today whole world is worshiping PM Modi and people of India', says BJP MP
CM Yogi gets big responsibility after Parliament opening ceremony?
3:11
CM Yogi gets big responsibility after Parliament opening ceremony?
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches BJP headquarter
3:10
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches BJP headquarter
New Parliament Update: Opposition targets the central government after inauguration of New Parliament
8:40
New Parliament Update: Opposition targets the central government after inauguration of New Parliament

