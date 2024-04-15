Advertisement
PM Modi gives BIG interview to ANI ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given an interview. This interview has been given to news agency ANI. In this interview, he has given a befitting reply to the opposition leaders. The interview will be telecast at 5 pm in the evening today.

