PM Modi gives tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 5th Death Anniversary

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 08:09 AM IST
On the occasion of the fifth death anniversary of former PM of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) always reached his tomb. Here PM Modi paid tribute to Atalji, who laid the foundation of BJP. During this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh were also present with him.

