PM Modi goes snorkelling in Lakshadweep and shares beautiful pics of Corals, Fish

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral. PM Modi was actually on a tour of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep when he tried snorkeling. Interesting pictures of PM Modi's Lakshadweep tour are going viral on social media.

