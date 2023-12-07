trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696210
PM Modi grand honored for Assembly Elections victory

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
BJP's parliamentary party meeting is taking place. During this time, PM Modi was welcomed in a grand manner. Everyone welcomed PM Modi by clapping. JP Nadda hounered PM Modi.
