PM Modi hits back at Lalu Prasad Yadav at Telangana Rally

|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi addressed a rally in Telangana. PM Modi attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav for his statement. Know what all PM Modi said against Lalu Prasad Yadav in Telangana.

