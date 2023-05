videoDetails

PM Modi Hold a Massive Roadshow in Rajasthan, Inaugurates Rs 5,500 crores Projects

| Updated: May 10, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

As Karnataka votes to elect the 224-member assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Rajasthan’s Sirohi on Wednesday. As per Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi, Modi held a public rally on Abu Road in Sirohi. He begin his visit by first offering prayers at Shrinathji Temple