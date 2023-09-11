trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660806
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on September 11. The meeting was held at the Hyderabad House. Both leaders discussed key issues of mutual interest. Earlier in the day, Saudi Crown Prince MBS received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. EAM S Jaishankar, and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting.
