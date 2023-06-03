NewsVideos
PM Modi holds meeting on train accident, will go to Odisha today to meet injured

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi can visit the accident site in Balasore, Odisha. PM Modi will go to the spot and go to the situation. After this, the Prime Minister will also meet the victims.

Odisha Train Accident: Mamata Banerjee Leaves For Accident Site In A Copter From Howrah
1:13
Odisha Train Accident: Mamata Banerjee Leaves For Accident Site In A Copter From Howrah
Odisha Train Accident: 'More Than 300 Rescuers Are Working' NDRF Director General Atul Karwal On Rescue Operation
1:33
Odisha Train Accident: 'More Than 300 Rescuers Are Working' NDRF Director General Atul Karwal On Rescue Operation
How did the train accident happen in Balasore? 288 people died so far
9:41
How did the train accident happen in Balasore? 288 people died so far
High level meeting on rail accident continues, Home Minister along with PM Modi is also present in the meeting
6:44
High level meeting on rail accident continues, Home Minister along with PM Modi is also present in the meeting
Odisha Train Crash: Death Toll Continues To Rise, Indian Army Deployed To Assist In Rescue
1:58
Odisha Train Crash: Death Toll Continues To Rise, Indian Army Deployed To Assist In Rescue

