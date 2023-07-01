trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629570
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi holds talks with Putin

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the whole situation. Russian President Putin had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Modi. There was a conversation between the two leaders regarding the Ukraine war. Putin told PM Modi about the war situation and the recent Wagner mutiny.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

SC refers Teesta Setalvad's bail request to larger bench
play icon0:39
SC refers Teesta Setalvad's bail request to larger bench
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 01, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon5:55
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 01, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic Looks Fit As Ever, Gets Papped Outside Her Gym
play icon0:44
Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic Looks Fit As Ever, Gets Papped Outside Her Gym
West Indies crash out of 2023 ODI World Cup in India
play icon0:43
West Indies crash out of 2023 ODI World Cup in India
Preparation of UCC in monsoon session!
play icon4:20
Preparation of UCC in monsoon session!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

SC refers Teesta Setalvad's bail request to larger bench
play icon0:39
SC refers Teesta Setalvad's bail request to larger bench
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 01, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon5:55
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 01, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic Looks Fit As Ever, Gets Papped Outside Her Gym
play icon0:44
Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic Looks Fit As Ever, Gets Papped Outside Her Gym
West Indies crash out of 2023 ODI World Cup in India
play icon0:43
West Indies crash out of 2023 ODI World Cup in India
Preparation of UCC in monsoon session!
play icon4:20
Preparation of UCC in monsoon session!
russia ukraine war,putin call to pm modi,PM Modi news,india russia relations,putin modi friendship,india usa relations,Joe Biden,PM Modi USA Visit,pm modi on russia ukraine war,PM Modi,Wagner Group,wagner group hindi,Putin,Ukraine war,war in ukraine,ukraine war news,ukraine russia war,russia ukraine war live,russia war,russian ukraine war,Russia vs Ukraine war,War news,ukraine war update,war against russia,ukraine war latest,ukraine war rebellion,