PM Modi Honored At Women's Rally In Barasat, West Bengal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is felicitated during a women's rally in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various connectivity projects in Kolkata, totaling Rs. 15,400 crores. Later in the day, he will unveil, dedicate, and lay the foundation stones for multiple development initiatives worth approximately Rs. 12,800 crores in Bihar's Bettiah.

