PM Modi hugs ISRO Chief S Somanath, meets scientists in Bengaluru involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
PM Modi arrived at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru. He met ISRO Chief S Somanath and the team of scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. PM Modi hugged ISRO Chief S Somanath and congratulated the whole team on the successful mission. ISRO Chief S Somanath briefed Prime Minister Modi on Chandrayaan-3 mission’s success. On August 23, ISRO scripted history as Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module successfully landed on Moon’s surface. India became the first nation in the world to land on the South Pole of the Moon.
