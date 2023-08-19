trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650870
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi in action on Himachal disaster, big meeting in Delhi

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
State disaster has struck Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister of the state told that till now the state has suffered a loss of up to 31 crores. PM Modi has held a high level meeting on this disaster in Himachal.
Follow Us

All Videos

Greater noida: Strong ruckus of people over demolition of Hanuman Mandir in Greater Noida, anger against the builder
play icon7:10
Greater noida: Strong ruckus of people over demolition of Hanuman Mandir in Greater Noida, anger against the builder
Chandrayaan's fire test begins! next 24 hours very important
play icon2:4
Chandrayaan's fire test begins! next 24 hours very important
BJP Meeting Breaking: BJP President JP Nadda will visit Himachal, meeting continues on PM Modi's disaster
play icon4:25
BJP Meeting Breaking: BJP President JP Nadda will visit Himachal, meeting continues on PM Modi's disaster
Ranveer Singh gives major wardrobe goals in Mumbai
play icon0:36
Ranveer Singh gives major wardrobe goals in Mumbai
Aamir Khan makes dashing appearance in Mumbai
play icon0:35
Aamir Khan makes dashing appearance in Mumbai

Trending Videos

Greater noida: Strong ruckus of people over demolition of Hanuman Mandir in Greater Noida, anger against the builder
play icon7:10
Greater noida: Strong ruckus of people over demolition of Hanuman Mandir in Greater Noida, anger against the builder
Chandrayaan's fire test begins! next 24 hours very important
play icon2:4
Chandrayaan's fire test begins! next 24 hours very important
BJP Meeting Breaking: BJP President JP Nadda will visit Himachal, meeting continues on PM Modi's disaster
play icon4:25
BJP Meeting Breaking: BJP President JP Nadda will visit Himachal, meeting continues on PM Modi's disaster
Ranveer Singh gives major wardrobe goals in Mumbai
play icon0:36
Ranveer Singh gives major wardrobe goals in Mumbai
Aamir Khan makes dashing appearance in Mumbai
play icon0:35
Aamir Khan makes dashing appearance in Mumbai
PM Modi Level Meeting,floods in himachal pradesh,himachal flood,flood in himachal,Himachal Pradesh landslide,himachal flood news,landslide in Himachal Pradesh,himachal news,flash floods in himachal pradesh,Himachal Pradesh rain,Himachal Pradesh rains,heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh,Himachal rain,Himachal Pradesh weather,himachal flood news today,