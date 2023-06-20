NewsVideos
PM Modi in America..here CM Yogi made a big announcement! Shahbaz government in tension

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a fresh and big statement on Pakistan. Before the 2024 elections, this statement of Yogi Adityanath has created an atmosphere of tension in the whole of Pakistan. CM Yogi said that PoK wants to join India, he is upset with Pakistan.

