PM Modi In Bhutan: School Children Welcome His Arrival In Thimphu

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
As part of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bhutan, school children from Jigme Losel Primary School enthusiastically lined the streets of Thimphu to greet his arrival. Their joyful presence added a vibrant touch to the occasion, highlighting the special bond between India and Bhutan.

