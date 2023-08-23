trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652518
PM Modi in BRICS. Congratulations on the success of ISRO

|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: The lander module of India's Chandrayaan-3 is ready to land on the Moon's surface in the evening. The lander module comprising Vikram Lander and Rover (Pragyan) is expected to make a soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon on Wednesday at 6.4 pm.
